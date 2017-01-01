NEW ROCK WALL!

Everybody Loves Kart Ranch!
Looking to have a day of fun? We know exactly where to go!
Want to plan a birthday party?
Birthday Parties
Kart Ranch has a long standing tradition to provide an unforgettable birthday experience!
Hours of Operation
March 1st – August 31st*
|Day
|Hours
|Sunday – Thursday
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Friday & Saturday
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
September 1st – February 28th*
|Day
|Hours
|Sunday – Thursday
|10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
|Friday & Saturday
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
*Outside rides open at 12:00 PM on school days (per LPPS calendar)
✓Hours subject to change
✓Kart Ranch may close on certain holidays; please call ahead
Churches & Scouts
Churches and Scouts get special group rates! Click below for more details.
Schools & Daycare
Kart Ranch offers special rates for field trips. See more details below.
Corporate Events
Call us at 337-837-5278 to work directly with our special events coordinator.
Fundraising
Kart Ranch is pleased to offer an awesome and exciting new program for the upcoming school year: School Spirit Night!
About Us
Come enjoy the fun!
Kart Ranch opened in 1985 as a family owned and operated family entertainment center. We want each visit to be a wonderful experience and hope for all guests to share their experiences with friends. Our staff is trained to always think safety first and to provide the very best service, so we want to hear your feedback, as every guest is important to us.
Kart Ranch is a smoke and alcohol free center.